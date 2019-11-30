|
|
Michael D. McCartney of Bath, New York, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the age of 71. Born February 11, 1948, in Bristol, Virginia, he was the son of the John S. and Marion F. McCartney.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Rosalie; along with his son John; his siblings James (Kathy) McCartney, Betsey Fee, and Lynn Anders; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and relatives.
Michael was a proud graduate of Corning East, Juniata College, and Rutgers (Camden) Law School. He served as a public defender for 7 years before becoming a prosecuting attorney for the Steuben County District Attorney's Office which he served proudly for 31 years. He also taught classes at Corning Community College Police Academy.
An active member of his community, Michael coached youth baseball, soccer, and hockey. He was also an active Board Member of the American Red Cross as well as serving on various law task forces and panels. An avid hockey player, he was a very proud member of the Bonehead Hockey Club and the 200 line. A civil war aficionado, he loved to share his knowledge with all who would listen. Michael enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He held dear the times he spent with his closest friends in Palmerville.
Calling hours will be held from 12:00 - 2:00 PM and 4:00 - 7:00 PM, Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 32 East Morris Street, Bath, NY 14810. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Memorial donations in Michael's honor can be sent to the Gettysburg Foundation at www.gettysburgfoundation.org or the Fingerlakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St, Bath, NY 14810. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
We would also like to thank the incredible staff at the Wilmot Cancer Center and Strong Memorial Hospital. Words can not express the quality of care and character of their staff. A memorial donation in his honor can also be sent to the Wilmot Cancer Center at Alumni and Advancement Center, 300 E. River Road, PO Box 278996 Rochester, NY 14627 or online. It was Michael's wish, that if nothing else, they could learn something from him that could save someone else.
"And in the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." ? Abraham Lincoln
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 30, 2019