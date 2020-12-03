Reverend Michael Francis Conboy, 85, of Skaneateles, New York passed away at home Friday, November 27, 2020.



Father Conboy was a native of Auburn and the eldest of seven children of Philip J. & M. Elizabeth Maloney Conboy. He graduated from Holy Family High School, Class of 1953. He then attended St. Andrews Seminary, Rochester, graduating in 1956. After graduating from St. Bernard's Seminary, Father Conboy was ordained in Sacred Heart Cathedral on June 2, 1962.



His first assignments as an Assistant Pastor were Holy Trinity Parish, Webster, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Rochester, and St. Margaret Mary Parish, Irondequoit.



In December 1969, Father Conboy became Secretary to Bishop Joseph Hogan. He was also a member of the Board of the Courier Journal. In 1975, he was appointed Pro-Synodal Judge of the Rochester Tribunal.



In 1978, Father Conboy was appointed Pastor of St. Patrick's Parish, Seneca Falls and while there, he served on the Board of Directors, Seneca Falls Hospital, the Seneca County American Cancer Society, and also served as President of the Board of the Cancer Society.



In 1984, Father Conboy was appointed as Pastor of St. Margaret Mary's Parish where he also served as Director of the Priests Internship and Priest Advisory Committee of the Thanksgiving Appeal. While in Rochester, he was appointed to the Adam Walsh Child Resource Center Board of Directors where he served for three years. In 1991, Father Conboy was appointed Pastor of St. Joseph's Church, Penfield. In 1996, he was appointed Pastor of the Corning/ Painted Post Catholic Community and also served as the Regional Coordinator of Steuben County Catholic Clergy. In addition, Father Conboy served on the Diocesan Priests Personnel Board, in 1999 he became Director.



In January 2000, Father Conboy became Pastor of St. Jerome's Parish, East Rochester. In June 2005, he retired to become Director of Beckett Hall.



Over his distinguished career with the Diocese of Rochester, Father Conboy served on many parish Cemetery Boards, Chaplin of many organizations including the East Rochester Police Department, and the Auburn J.F.K. Ancient Order of Hibernians. Father Conboy was a lifelong learner attending conferences in leadership, spirituality and hospital ministry. He was a member of many catholic school committees.



He was an avid reader and enjoyed his family, friends, and colleagues. He also enjoyed cooking, a good horse race, and he was known for his Irish humor.



While in the Auburn/Skaneateles area the past few years, he served wherever needed, especially St. Patrick's Church in Aurora, Sacred Heart/St. Ann's, St. Hyacinth's, St. Francis, Holy Family and St. Mary's parishes.



Surviving are his sisters Margaret "Maggie" Conboy, Marcia Alissandrello and husband John, and sister-in-law, Martha Conboy, all residing in Auburn sister in law Marie C. Conboy in San Diego, Ca. Father Conboy also has 12 nieces and nephews, 20 great nieces and nephews, 7 great great nieces and nephews, along with dozens of cousins.



He was predeceased by his brother, Martin, and sisters, Mary Farrelly, Maureen Conboy-Ray, Marcella Gosey and niece Lawan Scott-Conboy, and his parents.



Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Auburn, where Father Conboy was confirmed and celebrated his first Mass. Calling hours will be held from 9:30-11:30 am prior to the Funeral Mass scheduled at 12 noon with the Bishop of the Diocese of Rochester, the Most Reverend Salvatore Matano, as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Aurora.



Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines must be observed.



In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorials in Father Conboy's name be made to either the Diocese of Rochester Restricted Fund for Seminarians, 1150 Buffalo Road, Rochester, NY 14624 or to your local Food Pantry.



The funeral mass will be live streamed on St. Mary's Church You Tube, and a recording of the graveside services will be available on Finger Lakes Live Streaming later in the day.



Father Conboy's family wishes to acknowledge the special relationships in his life, those mentored, and his friendships with the Sisters of St. Joseph and Sisters of Mercy.



Last, but not least, the family acknowledges the special support, friendship, and kindness over the past few years with Reverends Michael Brown and Richard Brickler along with cousin Kevin Cool.



