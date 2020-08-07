Michael John Banach, age 62, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.



Born in Bath, New York on December 22, 1957, Michael was the son of the late Ted and Gloria (née Burger) Banach. After attending school in Hammondsport, New York, he proudly graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering and later from Cornell University with an MBA in finance. Michael began his career working for Corning Incorporated before joining his father at Clark Specialty. He later returned to Corning Incorporated and was relocated to Phoenix, Arizona. In 2012, Michael joined Judd Wire, Inc. in Turner Falls, Massachusetts, where he was employed up until his death.



Michael was a loving father and husband. He was known to enjoy a long run, the occasional soccer match, and good conversation with family and friends over a bottle of wine. He had limitless patience for tutoring his children in calculus, and could always be counted on to lend a hand to a family project. He was a great believer in the importance of education and generously supported both his Alma Mater and Arizona State University. Up until his death, he was an active member of St. Rose Parish in Anthem, Arizona.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Helen (Bunny) Banach; his children Courtney Banach and Samuel Banach; and his siblings Ann (Gary) Laskowski and Joe (Elaine) Banach. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Gloria; his daughter, Lauren; and his son, Charles.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Rose Parish: 2825 W. Rose Canyon Circle Anthem, Arizona 85086.

