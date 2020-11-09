Michael Leslie Whritenour III, 29, of Jasper NY, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.



Born on March 1, 1991 in Corning, Mike was the son of Melanie Veder and Michael Whritenour Jr. He was a building contractor working alongside his father.



Mike was always full of life. He was a hard worker who took pride in his work as a contractor. He enjoyed everything outdoors, he was an avid fisherman, hunter, and took great care of his family farm animals. He had a sensitive and sweet side that was combined with the type of intelligent whit that kept everyone around him smiling. Even with everything he endured in his life he was a fighter and always saw the bright side of a bad situation. He was unapologetically loyal and loved his family and friends with his entire heart.



He is survived by his mother Melanie Veder and father Michael Whritenour Junior, paternal grandfather Michael Whritenour Senior, his brothers Chris Whritenour and Shaun Whritenour, and sisters Michelle Gruenke, Courtney Whritenour, Alisa Sharman, Katherine Sharman, Megan Whritenour. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Barbara Veder, grandfather Seth Veder, and paternal grandmother, Suzanne Whritenour. There will be a celebration of life held on Monday, November 9th at 4:00 pm at the Whritenour Race shop on Five Corners Road in Jasper, NY.



In keeping with Mike's generous spirit, he was able to be an organ donor so that others might continue to live.



Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull.

