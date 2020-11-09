1/1
Michael Leslie Whritenour III
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Leslie Whritenour III, 29, of Jasper NY, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.

Born on March 1, 1991 in Corning, Mike was the son of Melanie Veder and Michael Whritenour Jr. He was a building contractor working alongside his father.

Mike was always full of life. He was a hard worker who took pride in his work as a contractor. He enjoyed everything outdoors, he was an avid fisherman, hunter, and took great care of his family farm animals. He had a sensitive and sweet side that was combined with the type of intelligent whit that kept everyone around him smiling. Even with everything he endured in his life he was a fighter and always saw the bright side of a bad situation. He was unapologetically loyal and loved his family and friends with his entire heart.

He is survived by his mother Melanie Veder and father Michael Whritenour Junior, paternal grandfather Michael Whritenour Senior, his brothers Chris Whritenour and Shaun Whritenour, and sisters Michelle Gruenke, Courtney Whritenour, Alisa Sharman, Katherine Sharman, Megan Whritenour. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Barbara Veder, grandfather Seth Veder, and paternal grandmother, Suzanne Whritenour. There will be a celebration of life held on Monday, November 9th at 4:00 pm at the Whritenour Race shop on Five Corners Road in Jasper, NY.

In keeping with Mike's generous spirit, he was able to be an organ donor so that others might continue to live.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Whritenour Race shop
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved