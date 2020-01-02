|
Michael George Lowery, age 72, of Savona, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at home. He was born on April 26, 1947 in Corning, the son of Lester W. and Mary (Frazer) Lowery. He married Lorraine Wood on July 17, 1986 in Campbell.
Michael was an acting lieutenant for the Corning City Fire Department and a fire warden for many years. In retirement Mike raised beef cattle with his son Kyle. The family lovingly called him the cow whisperer for his attachments with the cattle. His family was always first in his life. He entertained all with his many stories of life.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lorraine Lowery, son, Michael S. (Beth Martinac), daughter, Amy James, son, Kyle (Destinee) Lowery, and son, Frank (Timber) Bartlett, grand children, Owen Catchman and Hayden and Ryleigh Bartlett, brother, James (Emily) Lowery, and sisters, Kay (Wayne) Kennedy and Barbara (Bob) Teeter, and many nieces and nephews, all very special to him. Michael is also survived by his brothers-in- law, Brian (Celin) Wood and Larry (Lynn) Comfort, and sisters-in-law, Susan (Jim) Bocek and Wendy Wheaton Wood. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers-in-law, Roger and Robert Wood.
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 West Pulteney Street, on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm (Noon). A celebration of Michael's life will follow there at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place at Coopers Plains Cemetery.
Those wishing may make donations in Michael's name to the Savona Fire Department, 17 McCoy Street, Savona, NY 14879 or 4H, Cornell Cooperative Extension, 20 East Morris Street, Bath, New York 14810.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 2, 2020