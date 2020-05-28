|
|
Michael William Yost, age 76, of Lancaster, SC, formerly of Syracuse, NY died Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home in Lancaster surrounded by his loving family.
Michael was born on July 1, 1943 in Corning to William and Betty (Rother) Yost. He married Karen C. Comfort on August 13, 1966 in St. Mary's Church in Corning.
He was a graduate of Hobart College, Syracuse University, and Virginia Tech where he earned his Ph.D. He later worked at SUNY Brockport as a Resident Director and later went on to work for Lemoyne College in Syracuse as Vice President for Student Life. In 1986 he was inducted into the Corning-Painted Post Sports Hall of Fame. He was most recently recognized in the "Persons of Consequence" article in Hobart Alumni publication.
Michael was an avid golfer and particularly loved playing in the Corning Best Ball & Cazenovia Country Club tournaments. He loved sports and was a passionate fan of the Syracuse Orangemen, Hobart Statesmen, Virginia Tech Hokies, Lemoyne Dolphins, New York Yankees and NY Giants.
He is survived by his wife Karen; son, M. Sean (TC) Yost of Marvin, NC; sisters, Kimberly (Galen) Ayers of Corning and Karen Yost-Ruocco of Greenville, SC; brothers: Kevin (Kim) Yost of Corning, David (Barb) Yost of Bradenton, FL, and William Yost of Corning; grandsons, Cole and Jack Yost; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Lutz.
Due to the current health crisis, services for Michael will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.org.
Michael's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 28, 2020