Michelle M. "Millie" Fitzsimmons


1963 - 2019
Michelle M. "Millie" Fitzsimmons Obituary
Michelle M. Fitzsimmons (Millie), age 55 of Caton, NY passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home.

She was born on December 7, 1963 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of Shirley (Messenger) Aldrich and Charles (Chuck) Aldrich. Chuck was the father he didn't have to be and she loved calling him dad. Michelle was a graduate of Corning West High School, class of 1982. She worked for the Town of Caton as a Town Council member.

Michelle will be remembered for her strength, No BS and say it like it is attitude. She loved her three kids fiercely and her granddaughter Khaleesi was the biggest joy in her life. She was always showing off new pictures or videos to anyone she knew. She was really excited to meet her newest Granddaughter Hunter. She loved her home town Caton and being a true Catonite. She loved Country music and George Strait. She loved flower gardening and it showed with the vast flowers that surround her home.

Michelle is survived by: her Partner Bill Depew, three children Leeanne (Conor) Merchant of Mooresville NC, Lisa (Jerry) Heichel of Mansfield PA and Pete Fitzsimmons of Caton, her mother and father Shirley and Chuck Aldrich of Caton, Sister Audrey Trout, Brother Art Miller (Cherrie Soper), Brother Mike Miller, Sister Rhea (George) Campbell, granddaughter Khaleesi Merchant and step granddaughters Makayla and Adriana Heichel. She was so excited to meet her granddaughter Hunter due later this fall. She has many nieces and nephews she loved unconditionally and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins that will miss her very much.

Michelle was predeceased by her brother William (Bill) Miller.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Caton United Methodist Church, 11186 Hendy Hollow Road Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the church at 6:00 PM. At the conclusion of the funeral service, all are invited to a celebration of life downstairs in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, bring a dish to pass for Michelle's celebration of life and enjoy time with the family and celebrate the memories we all have.

Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 4, 2019
