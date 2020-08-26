Mikelene Frawley Whitmore of 1253 Calle Sonia, Fallbrook, CA, passed away early Monday morning May 4, 2020 at the Fallbrook Skilled Nursing Facility in Fallbrook, CA, from natural causes.



Mickey was born on September 25, 1951, in Corning, NY, the daughter of Francis R. (Pat) and Helen Annastacia (Lyons) Frawley.



She was a graduate of Addison Central High School and Corning Community College and was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Addison.She married her husband Michael F. Whitmore on June 29, 1974. Mickey had a long and rewarding career as a computer programmer and systems analyst, working for Ingersoll-Rand and Corning Glass Works, located in Painted Post and Corning, NY, respectively, as well as National Steel and Shipbuilding in San Diego, CA and B.F. Goodrich in Chula Vista, CA.Mickey was devoted to her husband, her two children, and their spouses. Her son and his wife, Matthew Patrick and Leia Whitmore live in San Diego, CA, and her daughter and her husband, Meghan Kathleen and CPO Geoffrey (Alex) Hill live in San Marcos, CA.



Mickey's greatest joy was cooking for and being with her family. She also absolutely loved her animals. She bred and raised rare bay Andalusian horses, miniature dairy cattle, and chickens (in addition to the many dogs and cats). From 2003 to 2008, she and Mike owned and worked a small farm across from the racetrack in Woodhull, NY, prior to returning to CA.



Mickey is also survived by her three sisters; Deborah (Eric) Whaley of Oneida, TN, Kathleen (Chris) Miller of Webster, NH, and Patricia Frawley of Addison, NY, as well as a niece and nephew (Erica and Patrick Whaley) and many Griffin, Kane, and Lyons cousins, all of whom she loved dearly.A Life Celebration and Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 11 am at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Addison, NY and she will be interred at the St. Catherine's Cemetery in Addison.



Her family will be present to greet friends at the church one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Catherine's Cemetery, 51 Maple Street, Addison, NY 14801 in Mickey's name.Current Health Dept. and church guidelines will be followed. Local arrangements are with H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Woodhull, NY.

