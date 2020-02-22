Home

Mildred E. Doody


1922 - 2020
Mildred E. Doody Obituary
Mildred E. Doody, age 97 of Painted Post, New York peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at her home.

Mildred was born on April 20th, 1922 in Corning, New York. She is the daughter of the late Harold and Vesta Hall. Mildred also was a graduate of North Side High School. She went on to marry Thomas Joseph Doody, and they were later blessed with their two children. Mildred proudly served her country in the Navy during World War II.

Mildred had a passion for volunteering, and often gave her time to Corning Hospital. She enjoyed going to little league games, and playing and listening to music; especially the Statler Brothers. Her big heart and willingness to help anyone in need are just a few of the things that will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.

Mildred is survived by her children: Michael (Linda) Doody of Niskayuna, NY and Jennie Doody of Painted Post; her grandchildren: Thomas Doody-Richards and George (Michele) Doin; and her sister: Donna Youmans-Marino; and several nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her husband: Thomas Joseph Doody; and her brother: Ernest "Bud" Hall.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Mildred's Life will be held at a later date. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY 14830 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 22, 2020
