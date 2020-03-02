|
Miles C. Bower, Jr., age 90 of Corning, NY passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Bath, NY.
Born October 20, 1929 in Franklin Twp, PA, he was the son of the late Miles C. and Christabell (Graybill) Bower. Miles served as a Corporal in the US Army from 1951 – 1953 during the Korean Conflict. Miles worked for the Ingersall/Dresser-Rand in Painted Post for 35 ½ years.
He married Naomi Jean Goodwin and they shared 68 years together. They spent winters in Florida and enjoyed time traveling during their retirement years. He liked working on cars and having a clean car. Miles was a dedicated family man and was known to help anyone in need.
He is survived by his loving wife, Naomi Jean Bower; two sons, William R. and Candace Bower and Robert M. and April Bower; grandchildren, Todd, Shawn and Chad Bower; great-grandchildren, Hadleigh and Sullivan; a sister, Gladys and Harry DeWald and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Harry Moyer, Ruth Payne, Mary Palmer, and John, Harold and James Bower.
Family will receive friends at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY on Wednesday, March 11 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 3:00 PM with Rev. Dan Barner officiating.
Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 2, 2020