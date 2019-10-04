|
|
BATH, NY.; Millie J. Butler, 78, passed away on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at the Steuben Centers. She was born in Rochester, NY on June 2, 1941, the daughter of the late Homer Morris and Evelyn Strand Morris.
She was married to Walter Butler for 57 years.
She worked at Wegmans having various positions. She enjoyed Crocheting and loved children.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Millie is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Walter Butler, sister-in-law Mary Lou Butler, friends Scott and Cyndi Stever and Vera Speers.
Per Millie's request there will be no services.
Once I was a part time Christian Practicing my faith now and then Since I made my commitment to Jesus I have been born again. Just like the joyous butterfly Who spread his wings and flew So too have I left my past behind And began my life anew. I have accepted Jesus as my Lord. I will spread His message of peace. Until I tell everyone of his love. My efforts can never cease. Some won't understand how I've changed So I will pray for those who scorn And hope that they, like me Will someday be reborn. "Unless a man is born from above he cannot see the kingdom of God."
Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 4, 2019