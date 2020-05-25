|
|
Muriel Levinthal, age 94 of Corning, NY passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Elderwood in Waverly.
Born on August 3, 1925 in Sharon Springs, NY, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Sadie (Tiger) Gordon. She married Charles Levinthal on Sept 16, 1946, he predeceased her on December 6th, 1985.
Muriel moved to Corning with her husband Charlie in the early 50's and lived in the Houghton Plot for over 60 years. She worked as a successful Avon lady in the area for many years well into her 80's. A frequent visitor to the Corning Public Library she loved reading, doing The Leaders daily crossword puzzle, playing scrabble and Mah Jong. She was also a member of the Red Hatters and the Women's Club. Like those of the Greatest Generation she was a volunteer at many local organizations over the years. She was most dedicated to Corning Meals on Wheels and did everything from packing the meals, driving, and visiting with the person in need.
Muriel is survived by her son, Barry Levinthal (Patty); daughter, Laura Bernstein; granddaughter, Carly Bernstein; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no service. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Should you wish to honor her memory a donation to the Corning Chapter of Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar Street, Corning, NY 14830 or your local food bank is suggested.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 25, 2020