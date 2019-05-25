|
|
Rev. Myron D. Johnson, age 87, of Corning, NY, and Edgewood, NM, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Loveless Towers Downtown in Albuquerque, NM.
Myron was born on August 17, 1931 in Corning, NY to Myron and Jane (Breuilly) Johnson. He married Elizabeth Oliver, the love of his life, on June 6, 1953 and was predeceased by her on March 4, 2014.
Myron was a schoolteacher for many years at Beaver Valley Elementary School, Winfield School, Carder School and after retiring at Corning Christian Academy, Corning, NY. His passion for teaching and his love for children was evident to all.
He was an ordained minister and pastored at the Hornby Congregational Church for several years. He and Elizabeth were active members of Victory Highway Wesleyan Church where in later years he was a dedicated usher. Myron touched many through his love of magic, he used his magic to illustrate biblical principles and entertain all. He was a member of the Magician's Society and the Linking Ring. He enjoyed reading and was a collector of old books and children's books. Every book he purchased, he read, and many he shared with the Christian Learning Center Library. You could find Myron on several occasions teaching at the Browntown Schoolhouse at the Patterson Inn. He loved dressing in character and teaching kids flowing through on field trips. If you knew Myron, he always had a quirky joke to tell and a silent laugh to share. Everywhere he went he encountered someone he knew and it always made him smile when he would hear "Mr. Johnson".
He is survived by two daughters, Susan (Keith) VanDeventer of Edgewood, NM and Cheryl Shuck of Hellertown, PA; son, Michael Johnson of Corning; grandchildren, Terralynn, Andrew, Matthew, Jeremiah, Brandon (Brittany), and Joshua; one great granddaughter, Emalina Alcazar; several nieces and nephews. Myron was predeceased by his brother, Herb Johnson.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, May 28th from noon until 2 PM at Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, 150 Victory Highway in Painted Post where funeral services will follow at 2 PM. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Painted Post.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Corning Christian Academy, 11 Aisne Street, Corning, NY 14830.
Myron's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 25, 2019