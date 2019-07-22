Home

Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
Myrtle Perrigo


1927 - 2019
Myrtle Perrigo Obituary
Bath - Myrtle I. Perrigo, 91, of E. Williams St. Ext, passed away Saturday morning (July 20, 2019) at her home.

Born in Angelica, NY, December 1, 1927, a daughter of Fred and Mabel (Raner) Goodrich, she had resided in Bath since 1948. Myrtle was married to the late Earl "Dutch" Perrigo in 1945. She was very family oriented woman who took care of her family and her home being a "house wife" all of her married life.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Dutch, a son-in-law; Lawrence Brown and a sister; Bettie Pelc.

She is survived by 2 daughters; Linda (John Mosher) Brown of Bath and Deborah (Jim Whitehead) Perrigo of Bath, 1 granddaughter; Julie (Dennis) Simpson of Bath, 2 great grandchildren; Katie and Kevin Simpson both of Bath, a brother James (Barbara) Goodrich of Maryland, 1 sister; Judy Chick of Syracuse as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director at the Bender – Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.

The family will be present on Wednesday (July 24, 2019) from 1-2PM , at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home, 107 E. Steuben St. Bath, NY, where funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at 2PM, Rev. Shannon Brumfield officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canisteo.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 22, 2019
