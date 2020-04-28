|
SAVONA: Nancy (Allen) Ahrens-Moon, 79, of Robie Rd. passed away Saturday evening April 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by the comfort, love and care of her family after a long battle with cancer.
Nancy was born July 24, 1940 in the town of Canisteo to the late William and Mary (Reagan) Allen.
Nancy graduated from Canisteo Central School and St. Joseph's School of Nursing. She was head nurse of O.B at the Ira Davenport Hospital and helped to deliver many children in the area.
Often cited as the "glue" of the family, she valued bringing those she loved together by organizing cookouts, sister's get-togethers, cookie exchanges, and family reunions. Most notably she hosted an annual Christmas party for her family for over 20 years where she would always provide delectable food and fun. Although it was a lot of work, she enjoyed every minute of it and was always up for a hand of euchre. Her hospitality and cooking/baking prowess is something that will be fondly remembered by those who knew her.
Nancy also had an immeasurable love for animals which led her to foster many stray cats and dogs and donate generously to the SPCA.
Nancy was a kind and generous soul with a great sense of humor. Her smile and laughter lit up a room. Those who knew Nancy, whether family or friend, will always remember her limitless compassion, generosity, and tenderness. She will forever be missed by all who knew her.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband/soulmate Barry Moon of Savona, children Christi (James) Hillman; Brett Ahrens; Lacey Ahrens; grandchild Connor Hillman. Siblings William (Carol) Allen; Timothy (Kerry) Allen; Maryanne (Lin) Poray; Carol (James) Buffum; Cindy Ahrens; Cathy Mayo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nancy was predeceased by brother Thomas (Judy) Allen; sister Patricia Babcock-Crane; grandson Dakota "Cody" Deats. She was also predeceased by her first husband Bret Ahrens in August of 1989.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no calling hours or service at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
Memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to either the Fingerlakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St. Bath, N.Y. 14810 and/or to Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Rd. Painted Post, N.Y. 14870.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 28, 2020