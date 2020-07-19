Nancy DeLisi Corveleyn, age 96 of Horseheads, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 15, 2020, at Corning Hospital in the company of her loving family.
She was born on July 1, 1924 in Bound Brook, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary DeLuca DeLisi.
Nancy retired from Johnson & Johnson/Ethicon Inc., in Bridgewater, NJ, following a distinguished career in Human Resources and Reception.
She married her husband William Corveleyn on September 22, 1946, and had a beautiful marriage for 69 years. Nancy was a very creative person who enjoyed painting, needlepoint and crewel work, and loved to cook. She was also an avid reader throughout her lifetime.
Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband William Corveleyn on August 1, 2015, and her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Elisabeth Corveleyn and Attorney Thomas Reilly; several nieces and nephews, including favorite niece Mary Macksoud and her husband Charles, of Cranford, N.J.
It was Nancy's wish that there be no prior calling hours or services.
The family would like to thank the Corning Hospital Emergency Room and the ICU staff for their care and compassion.
Those wishing to honor Nancy's life and family may do so by making a contribution to Corning Hospital, where her physicians, nurses and staff provided exceptional care to Nancy and her family. We remain so grateful for their kindness and attention.
