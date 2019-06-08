|
Nancy E. Resue, Age 68 of Corning, New York passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at home.
She was born on April 12, 1951 in Hornell, New York, the daughter of the late Leo Fisher and Thelma Kring. Nancy was a graduate of West High School, Class of 1969. She married Gary Resue on June 6, 1997. Nancy worked in her home as a day care provider.
Nancy will be remembered for her love of nature and animals.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Gary L. Resue of Corning, NY; mother-in-law, Doris Resue of Corning, NY; sister-in-law, Debra Resue; nephew, Matthew Ribble of Corning, NY; special loving furry companions: Rascal, Calvin and Dunkin; and several cousins, great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by sister, Joanne Spaulding; nephew, William Ribble; father-in-law, Robert Resue; and stepson Shawn Resue.
It was Nancy's wish that there be no services. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney Street, Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Nancy's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff at the Corning Infusion Center, CareFirst and Corning Hospital for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's name may be sent to: Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, 2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903, or to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 8, 2019