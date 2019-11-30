Home

Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Nancy Lee (Gill) Witt


1934 - 2019
Nancy Lee (Gill) Witt Obituary
Nancy Lee Witt (Gill), 85, of Bath, NY, passed away on November 24, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Hospital, Elmira, NY.

Nancy was born on October 29, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Leo Laurent Gill and Collette Catherine Gill (born Doherty). She attended Mt. Lebanon High School and graduated in 1952. She went on to earn her Associates Degree from Penn State. She worked as a Librarian Assistant and Teacher's Aide for Haverling Central School for many years. She enjoyed her family and dear friends, painting, everything about Keuka Lake, duplicate bridge, travel and animals of all kinds.

Nancy is survived by her children, Jay (Lisa) of Fayetteville, TN, Gill (Kristina) of New York, NY, Lynda (Ani) of Hammondsport, NY, Mark (Kara) of Franklin, MA, Scott (Linda) of Austin, TX and Robert (Stephanie) of Bath, NY, and by her 15 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Marion Witt and her parents and two sisters, Barbara Meagher of Chagrin Falls, OH and Doris McQuillen of Pittsburgh, PA.

Calling Hours will be held at Fagan's Funeral Home on Friday, December 13 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm. Visiting Hour will be on Saturday, December 14 also at Fagan's Funeral Home at 10:00am followed by Memorial services at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Nondaga Cemetery, Rumsey St, Bath, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA, the Sierra Club or the Farm Sanctuary of Watkins Glen. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the caring staff at Bethany Village and Steuben Centers.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 30, 2019
