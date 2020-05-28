Home

Nelda Verlee Doty


1927 - 2020
Nelda Verlee Doty of Woodstock Georgia passed away on April 14, 2020.

Mrs. Doty was born in Fremont, New York to Lynn and Violet Dann on September 5, 1927. She graduated high school in Addison, New York and continued her education at the Philadelphia Nursing College where she graduated as a Registered Nurse.

Nelda married Oley Doty Jr. on July 12, 1947 in Addison, New York at the United Methodist Church. Oley and Nelda lived in Corning, New York until 1990 when they moved to Atlanta, Ga.

Nelda Doty is survived by her husband of 72 years, Oley Doty and her daughters Cindy Hart and Candy Morrison.

Mrs. Doty was buried at the National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia on April 22, 2020.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 28, 2020
