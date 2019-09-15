|
|
Nellie J. Kinney, age 90 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers.
Born on September 30, 1928 in Bath, NY, she was the daughter of the late John Biehl and Louise (Cartwright) Biehl. Nellie was a graduate of Haverling High School. She married Homer Kinney, he preceded her in death. Nellie worked as a homemaker raising her two children and later spent a number of years as a daycare provider.
Nellie will be remembered for her love of flowers and gardening - each year spending hours making her pickles. She was a great cook and had a love for animals, especially her kitties. Her family and friends will remember her for her kind heart and her ability to be friends with anyone she met. She was always grateful for her dear friends at Absolut Care, Kay, Robin and Carmella.
Nellie is survived by her children: Debbie Fairbrother of Bath, NY, Suzan (Brian) Whitaker of Corning, NY; grandchildren: Jessica (Justin) Brudvig, Jeremy (Cindy) Whitaker, Casey (Jessica) Fairbrother, Lucas (Emmaline) Fairbrother; great grandchildren: Hailey, Sydney, Wyatt, Skylar, Tanner, Everleigh, Caden, Nevaeh and Alexis; sister: JoAnn (Robert) Brundage of Bath, NY; nieces and nephews: Bobbi Jo (David) Prusha and Chloe Ann, Bonni Lu Brundage and Skylar, John (Christina) Brundage and Robert Henry; and cousin, Doris Cartwright.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nellie was predeceased by a sister, Ernestine Biehl.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 122 Liberty St., Bath, NY. Burial will immediately follow in the family plot in Nondaga Cemetery, Bath. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nellie's name may be sent to: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 122 Liberty St., Bath, NY 14810 or to your local VFW.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 15, 2019