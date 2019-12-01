|
|
Nona B. Knapp, age 79, of Corning, New York passed away on Thursday, November 28th, 2019 at home.
She was born on March 7th, 1940 in Thurston, N.Y. to Merton and Sylvia Knapp.
She retired from Corning Inc, as a polisher. Nona will be remembered for her love of fishing, singing, gardening and enjoying life to the fullest.
Nona is survived by 6 children: Eugene Cook of Beaver Dams, Betty (Bill) Clark of Beaver Dams, Pam (Delbert) Kent of Beaver Dams, John (Susan) Cook of Watkins Glen, Marlena Mattison of Watkins Glen, and Bobbi Jo Mattison of Corning; The father of her two youngest children: Herman Mattison; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sisters: Deanna Kemp and Luella (Leroy) Herrick; brother: Merton (Mary) Knapp and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nona was predeceased by a daughter: Ruby Lynn Cook; brothers: Grant Knapp, Lewis Knapp and Charles Knapp; sister: Sylvia Knapp.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St. Corning, N.Y. on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10:00 am - Noon. Burial will be held privately at Beaver Dams Cemetery.
Kind words or fond memories of Nona can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 1, 2019