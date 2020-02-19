Home

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM
Norma E. (Heater) Baker


1933 - 2020
Norma E. (Heater) Baker Obituary
Norma E. (Heater) Baker, age 86, formerly of Lawrenceville, PA passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home in Lecanto, FL. She was born on July 16, 1933 in Blossburg, PA, a daughter of Milford and Ellen (Merrick) Heater. Norma was the wife of Richard Baker with whom she enjoyed 70 years of marriage. She was a homemaker and a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Lawrenceville.

Norma is survived by her husband Richard; son and daughter-in-law Timothy and Brenda Baker of Lecanto, FL; daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Donald Cramer of Lindley, NY; brother and sister-in-law Wilford and Nancy Heater of Roseville, PA; sister Velma Bailey of Troy, PA; sister Ruth Pollison of Mansfield, PA; sister and brother-in-law Janet and Randy Tripp of Millerton, PA; sister-in-law Jeanette Heater; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Eugene Baker; daughter Lila Healey; brother Milford Heater; sisters Erma Mitchell, Bernice Heck; half sisters Sherry Miller and Joyce Heater.

Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, February 24 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. A funeral service will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Rebecca Cuddeback officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Tioga, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 19, 2020
