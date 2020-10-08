Norma M. Gauthier, age 84, of Hornby, NY died Friday, October 2, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.
Born in Flushing, Queens, NY on October 14, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Agnes (MacDonald) MacLeod.
She was a graduate of Jamaica High School in Queens. She married Jean Joseph Thomas Gauthier on December 23, 1960 in Jackson Heights, NY and was preceded in death by him on May 3, 2010.
Norma lived most of her life in Caton, NY. She worked for the New York Telephone Company for ten years prior to her career as a realtor with Century 21 and Callahan & Hooey. Norma was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, politics, playing pinochle, and spending time with her friends and family at Keuka Lake. She was athletic and enjoyed bowling with friends which she won awards in. Norma was very proud of her Scottish ancestry and enjoyed her travels to the Isle of Lewis with her sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Adrienne Stempin of Hornby; sons, John Gauthier of Corning and Andre (Elizabeth Dennis) Gauthier of New York City; grandchildren: Jacob, Laura, Matthew, and Kyle Stempin.
Norma was predeceased by her son-in-law, John Paul Stempin in 2016; sister, Ann (MacLeod) Edler; brother, Donald MacLeod.
At Norma's request there will not be any public services. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Caton, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Norma's name to Multiple System Atrophy Coalition or to a charity of your choice
.
Norma's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.