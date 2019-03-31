Home

Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
Norman Albert Canute


Norman Albert Canute Obituary
BATH, NY., Norman Albert Canute, 92, of Bath, NY passed away on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at his home. He was born in Stevens Mills, NY on August 25, 1926 the son of the late Albert Canute and Edith Akins Canute.

He was an Engineer at Xerox in Rochester, New York.

He was a devoted husband of Esther Canute they shared 55 years of marriage.

He was predeceased by his parents, 2 sisters Reba Canute and Liana Brown.

He is survived by his loving wife Esther Canute, and his 3 children Richard Canute, Elaine Frederick and Norman Canute and grandson Braxton Frederick of Boston, and a sister Louise Knapp.

A Memorial gathering will be on Thursday April 4, 2019 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Esther Canute, 1 Moore Haven Drive Bath, NY 14810.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 31, 2019
