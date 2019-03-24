|
Norman J. "Limey" Heverly, III age 65 of Corning, New York passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA.
He was born on November 30, 1953 in Corning, New York, the son of the late Norman Heverly, Jr. and Kathleen (Crane) Heverly.
Norman was a graduate of Corning East High School, class of 1973. He married Christine (Naida) Heverly on July 26, 1979 in Corning, NY. He worked as a plumber for Sheesley's Sewer Service Inc. for 25 years.
Norman will be remembered for his love of NASCAR, specifically Dale Earnhardt and the NY Giants. He was a hard worker and will be remembered as a dedicated employee to his close friends Mike and Joanne Cowan and his many co-workers. His greatest joy came from being with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Norman is survived by his loving wife, Christine Heverly of Corning, NY; children: Jonathan Heverly of Corning, NY, Jessica (Drue) Dumas of Corning, NY, Karen (Mike) Sullivan of Painted Post, NY; grandchildren: Jake, Ryan and Alex Dumas, Mercedes and Emily Sullivan; grand dogs: Oakley and Izzi; siblings: Debra A. LeBaron, Susan (Ron) Jones, Linda (Tom) Dolley, Mike Heverly, Kimberly (Dane) Osburn, Patrick (Stacy) Heverly and Joseph Heverly; several brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Norman was predeceased by brother Steven Heverly.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 155 State St., Corning in honor of both Norman and his mother, Kathleen Heverly. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 24, 2019