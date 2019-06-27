Home

Olive E. Demyan


1928 - 2019
Olive E. Demyan Obituary
Olive E. Demyan, age 91 of Campbell, NY passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Fred and Harriett Taylor Health, Bath.

She was born on January 10, 1928 in Jamestown, NY, the daughter of the late John and Lucannia (Heysham) Michel. She married Michael Demyan, he predeceased her in 1999. Olive spent her years working as a homemaker, raising her son.

Olive is survived by her son, Michael Demyan, Jr. of Campbell, NY; grandchildren: Michael Demyan, III of Bath, NY, Michael Shawn Biener of Bath, NY; great grandchildren: Jessica, Sophia and Seth; sister, Ginger (Budd) Raub of PA; and nephew, Ronald (Sharon) Soule.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 27, 2019
