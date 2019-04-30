|
Onalee E. Gleason Dewey, age 96 of Bath, NY passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath, NY.
She was born on November 14, 1922 in Oval, PA to Charles Hanrahan and Augusta Clark. She married the father of her two boys, Lawrence Gleason in 1939 and was predeceased by him in 1971. She later married Gilbert Dewey in 1984 and was predeceased by him on 1994.
Onalee worked for many years as the bookkeeper at the Food Mart in Corning where she made many lifelong friends. She was a communicant of St. Catherine's Church in Addison.
In her free time, Onalee spent many years as a volunteer at the Bath VA. However her favorite past time was traveling and visiting any casino, but unfortunately she never had much luck, not able to quit when she was ahead.
Onalee is survived her two sons: Alan (Cathy) Gleason of Campbell, Jerry (Linda) Gleason of Hamilton, IN; stepchildren: Karen Bouter of Towson, MD, Jeanna (Robert) Ruter of Avon, NY, Dennis (Donna) Dewey of Binghamton, NY, Barbara Kurth of Foxboro, MA; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husbands, Onalee was predeceased by her sister, Purnell Piecuch; and her Pekingese dogs: Minnie, Hans Solo, and Elliot.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street Addison, NY on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from Noon-1:00pm with a memorial service immediately following at 1:00pm with Father Patrick Connor officiating. Burial in St. Catherine's Cemetery will follow the conclusion of the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St, Bath, NY 14810.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 30, 2019