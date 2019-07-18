Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Onolee Tracy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Onolee R. (Cary) Tracy


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Onolee R. (Cary) Tracy Obituary
Onolee R. (Cary) Tracy, 98, of Lawrenceville, PA, formerly of Painted Post, NY died Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Green Home in Wellsboro, PA.

She was born March 23, 1921 in West Union, NY the daughter of Leslie and Anna (Skillman) Cary.

Onolee dedicated her life to her family and home. She was very active in her community and church.

She is survived by her Son, Steven (Susan) Tracy; Sister, Georgia Dibble; Granddaughter, Heather Tracy (Seth) Goodreau; Great Grandchildren, Aubrie Goodreau, Jacob Goodreau, and Bennett Goodreau.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Tracy, son, Richard Tracy, sister's, Beryl Muchler, Audrey Robinson, Leona Smith, Roslyn Reed, and June Scott.

The family will receive friends at Acly-Stover Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Glenn Kennedy Officiating.

Committal prayers and interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Painted Post, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now