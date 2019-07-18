|
|
Onolee R. (Cary) Tracy, 98, of Lawrenceville, PA, formerly of Painted Post, NY died Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Green Home in Wellsboro, PA.
She was born March 23, 1921 in West Union, NY the daughter of Leslie and Anna (Skillman) Cary.
Onolee dedicated her life to her family and home. She was very active in her community and church.
She is survived by her Son, Steven (Susan) Tracy; Sister, Georgia Dibble; Granddaughter, Heather Tracy (Seth) Goodreau; Great Grandchildren, Aubrie Goodreau, Jacob Goodreau, and Bennett Goodreau.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Tracy, son, Richard Tracy, sister's, Beryl Muchler, Audrey Robinson, Leona Smith, Roslyn Reed, and June Scott.
The family will receive friends at Acly-Stover Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Glenn Kennedy Officiating.
Committal prayers and interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Painted Post, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 18, 2019