Pam Copp age 65 of South Corning, N.Y. passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Corning Hospital.



Born September 5, 1954 in Corning, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Marion (Krum) Copp.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her Grandmother Minnie Krum, her Brother Lynn and Sister-in-law Martha Copp. She is survived by her Sister Sharon (Alan) Beaty of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; her brother Stephen (Laura) Copp Sr. of Bath, N.Y., Children Candice (Vincent) Hill of Corning, N.Y. and Christopher Young of Bentonville, Arkansas; several Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews; and long time friend Anna McDaniels.



Pam was a New York State Correction Officer for 24 years and retired in 2014.



Pam loved visiting Arizona, fishing, animals and friends.



Pam was a very caring and giving person, and a Organ Donor.



It was Pam's wishes there be no services, Acly-Stover Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for family and friends.



Donations may go to the Parkinson Org.



