Pasquale V. "Pat" Cusanelli, age 89, of Corning, NY died peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 with his family at his side.
Pat was born on November 13, 1929 in Corning to Nicholas and Carmela (Lepore) Cusanelli and attended Northside High School. He married Ann Marie Jordan on September 8, 1956 and was preceded in death by her on December 4, 1998. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Corning Glass Works for over 30 years and retired as a Lab Technician. He recently received his 70-year service pin from Corning. Pat was a life-time member of the VFW Post 524 and a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed playing euchre, hunting, fishing, golfing, and especially watching the NY Jets and Mets sports teams.
Pat is survived by his daughter, Patrice (Christopher) Ruocco of Painted Post; sons, Nicholas (Margaret) Cusanelli of Vancouver, WA and Robert (Kathleen) Cusanelli of Hopkinton, MA; grandchildren, Sarah, Andrew, Elizabeth, Patrick, Thomas, Robert Cusanelli, and Nathan (Falicia) Ruocco; several nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by his twin brother Umberto, sisters, Mari and Grace.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 5th from 4 - 7 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 6th at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
The family will provide flowers and ask that memorial donations be sent in Pat's name to Bampa's House, PO Box 965, Corning, NY 14830, www.bampashouse.org.
Pat's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 3, 2019