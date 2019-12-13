Home

Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Beartown Road Alliance Church
21 Beartown Road
Painted Post, NY
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Beartown Road Alliance Church
21 Beartown Road
Painted Post, NY
1928 - 2019
Patricia Ann Carrier Obituary
Patricia Ann Carrier, age 91, of Campbell, NY went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.

Pat was born on June 15, 1928 in Toledo, OH to Charles Debs and Kathryn (Tripp) Valentine. She married Gerald Carrier on September 11, 1949 in Bowling Green, Ohio and was predeceased by him in 2018.

She was a long-time member of Quota Club International of Corning and Bath where she had served as president and governor. She was an ombudsman for the Office of the Aging. She and her husband were very active members of the churches they attended throughout their life. She and her husband owned and operated Ontario Carpet Center for over 24 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Sally Gall of Allentown, PA and Kathryn Carrier of Indianapolis, IN; son, Thom Carrier of Campbell; brothers, Rev. Paul (JoAnn) Valentine of Bonita Springs, FL, Rev. Ned (Elaine) Valentine of Houston, TX; sisters-in-law, Linda Valentine and Phyllis Valentine of Bowling Green, OH; brother-in-law, Rev. LeRoy Josephsen of Bowling Green, OH; grandchildren, Christopher, Callista, Marcus and Kaitlyn; great granddaughter, Anastasia, and several nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her siblings, Duane, Doug, Nancy, and Mark.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 13th from 4 - 6 PM at Beartown Road Alliance Church, 21 Beartown Road in Painted Post, where funeral services will follow at 6:00 PM. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Corning.

Patricia's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 13, 2019
