Patricia Ann Johnston, 81, of Martinsburg, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility.
Born March 17, 1939 in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late William Everit Boyer and Margaret Mabel (Myers) Boyer.
Patricia and her husband lived in Big Flats, NY for 34 years. She retired as a Registered Nurse, she taught surgical and medical nursing at K.D. School of Nursing. She was an Elder of Big Flats Presbyterian Church. She received the Rose of Thanks from the Big Flats Rotary Club in 1993, directed Big Flats Community Food Pantry, and received Citizen of the year award in 1994 by Big Flats Lions Club. She was formerly the Director of Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Martinsburg.
She is survived by her husband, Norval G. Johnston, II; two sons, Norval G. Johnston III, of Fishersville, VA and Stephen C. Johnston, of Martinsburg, WV; two grandchildren, Nathan Johnston, and Kendra Johnston, both of Fishersville, VA.; one brother, William Boyer, Jr., of Brownsville, KY; one sister, Lynn Walker of Brownsville, KY; one brother in-law, Hunter Mauck, of Clarksburg, MD; three nieces, Coni Cooper, Marta Swisher, and Margaret Spear; and one nephew, Mark Shields.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Jenny Mauck; and two brothers, Henry Martin Boyer, and Wayne Boyer.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Elmwood Cemetery in Shepherdstown, with Rev. John Cushwa officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV, 25430 or 1st Presbyterian Church, 220 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV, 25401.
