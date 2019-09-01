|
|
Patricia Ann Graves age 68 passed away on August 28,2019 at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.
She was the widow of Lee E Graves. They enjoyed 34 years of marriage before his passing.
Patricia was born in Wellsville NY to Richard and Helen Denning. She attended and graduated from Wellsville Central School.
Patricia was an active member of the Women's Auxiliary for the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department. She was a parishioner of Wayne Village Baptist Church. She was involved with Crystal Valley Mennonite Church women's activities. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, watching her favorite tv shows, and listening to country or gospel music. She was a faithful friend and a caring, generous woman who will be greatly missed.
Patricia is survived by her daughters Amy Cooper (Russ LaFever)Wayne NY, Vicki Graves (Doug Campbell) Bath NY, Kathy Leonard (Robert) Naples NY. Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren Charles L Cooper Auburn NY, Jaxson Cooper Wayne NY, Breeana and Anabelle Brewer Wayne NY, Ryan Graves Beaver Dams NY, Collin Graves Wayne NY, Will (Jamie) and Jaycee Seager Wilkesboro NC, Brett Seager Wilkesboro NC, Katrina Seager Wilkesboro NC, Sabrina Rider and Bentlee White Bath NY, Alexis Rider Elmira NY, Kora and Elena Leonard Canandaigua NY. Sisters and brother Sandy Lewis Bolivar NY , Carol Ayers Bolivar NY, and Raymond Denning Hornell NY, and several nieces and nephews.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents Richard Denning and Helen Mix. Her brothers Ron Denning, Bob Denning, Toby Denning, and Richard Denning.
The celebration of life will be held at Wayne Village Baptist Church. Date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wayne Volunteer Fire Dept in Patricia's name.
Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 1, 2019