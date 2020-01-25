|
|
Patricia Helen Davis, 87, of Surfside Beach, SC passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born to Frank Kingsbury Roll and Veva Pearl (Brown) Roll on October 27, 1932, in Corning, New York. Her husband, Richard Eugene Davis, predeceased her on March 28, 1996.
A graduate of Northside High School, Pat was a proud "Tiger" Majorette. She went on to a lifelong career with Corning Glass Works after starting in the typing pool. She retired as the Assistant to the Personnel Manager, Big Flats, New York.
She is survived by her children Ronald E Davis, Surfside Beach, SC and Lori L (Davis) Miller, Charlotte, NC. Additionally, she is survived by all her brothers and sisters: Frank Roll, Dick Roll, Marcia MacPherson, Jack Roll, and Gary Roll; 6 grandchildren: Ryan Davis, Tiffany (Miller) Guy, Krista Davis, Brandon Miller, Lauren Davis, and Taylor Davis; and 7 great grandchildren.
Greatly loved. Greatly missed.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 25, 2020