Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Helen Davis


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Helen Davis Obituary
Patricia Helen Davis, 87, of Surfside Beach, SC passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born to Frank Kingsbury Roll and Veva Pearl (Brown) Roll on October 27, 1932, in Corning, New York. Her husband, Richard Eugene Davis, predeceased her on March 28, 1996.

A graduate of Northside High School, Pat was a proud "Tiger" Majorette. She went on to a lifelong career with Corning Glass Works after starting in the typing pool. She retired as the Assistant to the Personnel Manager, Big Flats, New York.

She is survived by her children Ronald E Davis, Surfside Beach, SC and Lori L (Davis) Miller, Charlotte, NC. Additionally, she is survived by all her brothers and sisters: Frank Roll, Dick Roll, Marcia MacPherson, Jack Roll, and Gary Roll; 6 grandchildren: Ryan Davis, Tiffany (Miller) Guy, Krista Davis, Brandon Miller, Lauren Davis, and Taylor Davis; and 7 great grandchildren.

Greatly loved. Greatly missed.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -