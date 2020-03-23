|
|
Dr. Patricia Ann Shine Hoff, age 90, of Martinez, GA formerly of Corning, NY passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020.
Patricia was born September 29, 1929 in Corning, NY the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Veva Mattoon Shine. She was a graduate of Corning Northside High School Class of 1947. She was a Graduate of the Arnot Ogden School of Nursing receiving her degree as a Registered Nurse in 1950.
Patricia was a Korean War Veteran serving her country with the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1953 attaining the rank of First Lieutenant. She received her Bachelor's of Science Degree in Nursing from Syracuse University in 1955. Patricia received her Master's Degree in 1959 from Columbia University, and her Doctorate Degree in Education/Gerontology from the University of Georgia, and also received her teaching certification in Gerontological Nursing from the University of Maryland in 1985. She was an Instructor and Assistant Professor for the University of Rochester, the State University of NY in Buffalo, including being the Director of Nursing Affairs.
Patricia married her husband Robert Gardner Hoff on June 4, 1971 and he pre-deceased her on August 12, 2007. She was also pre-deceased by her sister and brother-in-law Katherine S. and Arden Beck and her step-daughter Susan Pizzo. Dr. Hoff was a Professor at The University of Georgia Medical College in Augusta until her retirement. Patricia loved her family and friends and cherished the times spent with them.
Patricia is survived by her brother and sister-in-law: Joseph F. and Linda Shine Jr. of Beaver Dams, NY; sisters and brothers-in-law: Joyce and Rollin Callahan of Atlantis, FL. and Mary and Michel Caurant of Vallejo,CA; step daughters and step sons-in-law: Ann H. Wilson, Dr. Sal Pizzo, and Margaret & Allan Fetty; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lynch Funeral Home, 318 West Broad Street, Horseheads, NY.
Interment will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY where Full Military Honors will be accorded Dr. Hoff.
Due to The Corona Virus Pandemic a Memorial Mass celebrating Patricia's Life will be held in St. Mary's Church in Corning, NY at a time to be announced. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 23, 2020