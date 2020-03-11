|
|
Patricia J. Murphy, age 95, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James P. Murphy, who predeceased her on October 28, 2012, after 64 years of marriage. She was born in Geneva, NY, March 17, 1924, the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Florence I. (Hamilton) McDonough. Mrs. Murphy was a master at crocheting. She was a Doll enthusiast and an avid collector of recipes. Mrs. Murphy was a parishioner of St. John Vianney and also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Bath. She had worked as a telephone switchboard operator years ago, and also was the office assistant at her family's business, McDonough Grocery Store. Mrs. Murphy loved everything Irish! She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her eight children; Stephen, Robert, William, Thomas, Kevin, Colleen, Mary and Timothy; ten grandchildren, Christine, Margaret, Mary, James, Elizabeth, Christine, David, Jeffery, Peter and Meghan and nine great grandchildren, Christian, Alexxis, Emily, Izabelle, Lillian, Graycen, Samuel, Abigail and Frances. She was also predeceased by her son James.
Family and friends are invited to call at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church in Bath with Father James Jaeger as celebrant. A graveside service and burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Bath. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to St. John Vianney Parish, 32 East Morris Street, Bath, NY 14810, and a .
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 11, 2020