Patricia L. Burdick, age 78 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home.



Born on January 20, 1942 in Corning, NY, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Gretchen (Burrell) Burdick. Patricia attended Northside High School. She was employed as an inspector for Corning Glass Works for 21 years before her retirement.



Patricia will be remembered for her love of crocheting, reading, drawing and watching western movies. She was known for her green thumb. Having had many flower gardens over the years - she took great pride in her roses and lilacs. Her greatest love was horses. When she was young, she owned and rode horses. Throughout her life she was an avid collector of horse memorabilia and figurines. Patricia's greatest joy was her family. In her later years, Patricia's focus became connecting with old friends - enjoying weekly visits over coffee, and talking to and spending time with her family.



Patricia is survived by children: Wesley Burdick of Houston, TX, Terry (Janine) Van Zile of Lindley, NY, Lene Tyler of Ithaca, NY, Lisa (Denny) Saxbury of Painted Post, NY, Kim (Fred) Emmel of Ulysses, PA; grandchildren: Heather Nangle, Zachary Van Zile, Joelene Van Zile-Nami, Ilene Tyler, Travis Tyler, Casey (Jackie) Tyler and Dillon Saxbury; several great grandchildren; and her ex-husband, Joseph Van Zile who she remained close with.



In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her sister, Joyce Burdick.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's name may be sent to the Fingerlakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St, Bath, NY 14810.

