Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
Corning, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Quigley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Louise (Flynn) Quigley


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Louise (Flynn) Quigley Obituary
Patricia Louise Flynn Quigley, age 87, of Corning, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Corning Hospital.

She was born in Corning, NY on June 20, 1932 to Helen and Joe Flynn. She is predeceased by her sisters, Helen, Beverly, Catherine and brother James Flynn.

Patricia worked for 42 years for Corning Glass Works and committed the rest of her life to assisting others. Caring and compassionate she always went the extra mile for those in need at the cost of her own well being. She was a regular with Vets One Taxi company always picking her up and taking her to Wegmans for her social hour.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Thomas (Anne) Quigley of Fairfax Station, VA, James (Sharon) Quigley of San Antonio and 8 grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Corning. Committal prayers and Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acly-Stover Funeral Home.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -