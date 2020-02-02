|
Patricia Louise Flynn Quigley, age 87, of Corning, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Corning Hospital.
She was born in Corning, NY on June 20, 1932 to Helen and Joe Flynn. She is predeceased by her sisters, Helen, Beverly, Catherine and brother James Flynn.
Patricia worked for 42 years for Corning Glass Works and committed the rest of her life to assisting others. Caring and compassionate she always went the extra mile for those in need at the cost of her own well being. She was a regular with Vets One Taxi company always picking her up and taking her to Wegmans for her social hour.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Thomas (Anne) Quigley of Fairfax Station, VA, James (Sharon) Quigley of San Antonio and 8 grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Corning. Committal prayers and Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acly-Stover Funeral Home.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 2, 2020