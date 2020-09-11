1/1
Patricia M. "Pat" Fisk
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat" M. Fisk, 82, of Owego, NY, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

Pat was born July 7, 1938 to the late Kenneth L. and Isabelle L. (Baker) Dickinson. Besides her parents, Pat was predeceased by her brother, Donald "Butch" Dickinson; sister-in-law, Nancy Dickinson; grandson-in-law, Derek Quick; brother-in-law, Dean Kropp and ex-husband, Francis "Jay" J. Fisk. Pat is survived by her children, Tari Fisk (Ronald Carr), Stacey Fisk and Lance Fisk; Sister, Janice Kropp; grandchildren, Leland J. Ballou, Isaiah J. Fisk-Clark, Patricia Quick (Kyle), Rachel Falcone, Anne Falcone, Veronica Stegmaier and Nicholas Moses; 9 great-grandchildren; also many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Pat was a long time employee of the Tioga County Department of Social Services, the Owego National Bank in Owego, Taylor Wine in Bath, NY and Westinghouse in Baltimore.

She was a proud member of The Grange, as well as The American Legion Auxiliary The Eastern Star, and of the Loyal Order of the Moose Club. Pat was an avid bowler and a tough pool player, winning many trophies and awards. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to Happy Tails TNR Project, 401 Main St., Owego, NY 13827 or the Loyal Order of Moose Lodges, 3 Goodrich Road, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Pat's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved