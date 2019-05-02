|
Patricia Mae Banks Cook "Miss Pat", of Avoca, NY passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was a Rehabilitation Assistant at Arbor Housing and Development for 35 years. Pat is survived by her husband of 25 years, Ronald G. Cook; three beloved sons, Christopher Streicher, Steven (Nikki) Borkowski and Eric Cook; four brothers, Herbert (Michele) Banks, Harry Banks, David (Pat) Banks and Vincent Banks, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a proud "fur" mommy to her precious dog Trinity. She was predeceased by her son Kenneth and her beloved sister Yvonne.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday May 4, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath, NY. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Reverend Claudia Browning as celebrant. Burial will be in the Bath National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 2, 2019