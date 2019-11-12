|
|
Patricia J. "Pat" Naylor, age 88 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born on May 24, 1931 in Tyrone, NY, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Helen (Jakubowicz) Koseba. Pat was a graduate of Bradford Central School, class of 1949. She married Richard Naylor on August 23, 1952 at the Bradford Baptist Church in Bradford. She worked as a secretary for Ingersoll-Rand for four years before becoming a mother and raising her five children (the 5 D's). When her children became of school age, Pat spent 15 years cleaning homes throughout the community.
Pat was a longtime member of the Eskimo Club. A club started among neighborhood friends who made it a habit of getting together frequently for lunches, dinners and family celebrations over many years. She was an avid Mets fan, enjoyed bowling and was active in the Little League, serving as secretary for five years. Both Pat and Dick were also active members of the PTA. For many years she enjoyed camping trips throughout the states with her family. She loved shopping at the Christmas Tree Shoppe in Cape Cod and the Waccamaw Pottery Shop in Myrtle Beach. Pat was a dedicated election inspector for 20 years. Her greatest joy was her family. She was a true matriarch and nothing gave her more pleasure than attending her grandchildren's sporting events.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Richard Naylor of Painted Post; children: Debra (Edward) Kulkowski of Bath, NY, David (Deb) Naylor of Painted Post, NY, Dennis (Carol) Naylor of Corning, NY, Daniel Naylor of Painted Post, NY, Dianne (Michael) Hammond of Corning, NY; grandchildren: Jeffery, Scott, Stephanie, Andrew, Jill, Amy, Erin, Miranda, Josh and Ryan; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Koseba of Bath, NY; brothers-in-law: Kenneth (Maureen) Naylor of Campbell, NY, Ronald (Joann) Naylor of Lindley, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Brenda Naylor; sister-in-law, Shirley Koseba.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St, Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 4:00 PM, Revs. Rich Rose and Gary McCaslin officiating. Private burial will take place in Bath National Cemetery.
Pat's family will provide flowers. Donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 or CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870 are appreciated.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 12, 2019