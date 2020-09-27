Patricia A. Siciliano, age 91 of Elkland passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home.
Born February 8, 1929 in State College, PA, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth G. and Ida (McCaslin) MacLean.
Patsy, as most folks called her, was a clerk at Lumazza's Grocery Store for 19yrs. She married Frank A. "Zig" Siciliano and together they raised four daughters and shared 63 years, until his passing on April 29, 2016.
Patsy was a former Laurel Queen, enjoyed flowers, birds and spending time on the patio and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. She had a special smile, was a joy to be around and everyone loved her. Her daughters thought the world of their wonderful, beautiful mother and she will be terribly missed by them.
Patsy is survived by her daughters, Mary Ellen (Stanley) Orchowski of Mansfield, Fran Davis of Elkland and Toni Hane of Corning, NY; her grandchildren, Brad Orchowski, Mitch (Lauren) Orchowski, Jill Pratt, Jason (Amber) Croft and Silas Wiles; 6 great grandchildren; a sister in law, Joan MacLean of AZ and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Zig; a daughter, Susan Healey and a brother, Buzz MacLean. The family would like to thank the Susquehanna Hospice for their care and a special thank you to Joyce Cornell, Tammy, Clark, Tammy Lanceanese, Pastor Ed, Mary Owlett and John for their extra care and help to their mom. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St. Elkland on Tuesday, 1:00 – 4:00 PM. A funeral mass for immediate family will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church on Wednesday, 10:00 AM with Father David Bechtel officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
