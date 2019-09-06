|
Dr. Patrick E. Kelley, DVM, died September 3, 2019 at the age of 87 in Elmira, NY. He is survived by his 5 sons; Daniel (Sue), James (Michele), Michael (Anna), John, and Robert (Sonya) and 9 grandchildren. Patrick is predeceased by his wife of over 62 years and the love of his life Patricia Kearney Kelley, and his only daughter Erin Kelley. Patrick was born June 22, 1932 to Edward and Dolores Kelley in Rochester, NY. He graduated Aquinas Institute Catholic High School in Rochester NY, studied Engineering for 2 years at the University of Notre Dame and graduated from Cornell University in 1955. He taught at the University of California Davis, practiced veterinary medicine in California and New York in several practices covering both large and small animals for over 45 years. After retiring, Patrick worked for the federal government in the Food Safety Inspection Service. Patrick was an avid Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan, and Buffalo Bills fan. He enjoyed gardening, he loved astronomy and reading… anything and everything. He was a deep thinker and enjoyed one on one conversations. He was a very good Black Jack player and on his 86th birthday, to the joy of all at the table, took 4 straight hits to 21 beating the two queens of the dealer. Patrick will be remembered as an intelligent, compassionate man of few words but with a great wit. He was loved and respected by his family and so many of his clients (two and 4 legged). A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Patricks' name to the Horseheads Community Animal Shelter, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845 or www.horseheadscommunityanimalshelter.com. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Patrick's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019