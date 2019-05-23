|
Patrick R. "Pat" Hanrahan, age 65 of Corning, New York passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.
He was born on March 23, 1954 in Corning, New York, the son of the late John "Jack" and Ann (Sweeney) Hanrahan. Pat was a graduate of Corning East High School, class of 1972. He worked as a machinist for Corning, Inc. for 30 years before his retirement.
Pat will be remembered for his love of sports. In his younger years he was an active little league coach. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed watching the NY Yankees, Giants and NASCAR. He was a past member of the Corning Elks Club. Pat was known to have a quick wit and a mischievous smile and will be remembered for his fast cars and pick-up trucks.
Pat is survived by his children: Shana (John) Robertson of Corning, NY, Devin (Jessica) Hanrahan of Mooresville, NC; grandchildren: Grace and Hayden Robertson, Kendall Boyea and Hailey Hanrahan; sisters: Ellen (Joe) Kerigan, Ann "Kitty" (Neil) Barbour, Lucinda (Bill) Garland; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Pat was predeceased by a brother, Michael Hanrahan.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 6:00 pm.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 23, 2019