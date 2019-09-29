|
Patrick W. Carlineo Sr., 78, of Himrod, NY passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Pat was born in Corning, NY on March 17, 1941 to Michael and Elizabeth Rose (Farranti) Carlineo. He mastered the trade of carpentry and had a successful career at Corning Incorporated for 27 years. He married Janet Oliver on September 7, 1984. They raised their family in Corning, NY until 2004 when they moved to his favorite place, Seneca Lake. Pat had a passion for fishing, hunting, music, and making wine. He was an active member of the Corning Fish & Game Club and The Himrod Conservation Club. Pat was a fun-loving guy who enjoyed getting a good laugh out of joking with his friends. He was the center and strength of his family putting them above all else. A strong man with a big heart, who would do anything for anyone.
Pat is survived by his wife Janet, his 3 daughters Kelly Carlineo, Sandy (Ali) Ahmed, and Cindy (Jeremy) Whitaker; 2 sons Patrick Carlineo Jr. and Shawn Carlineo; grandchildren Carmen, Vinnie, Carli, Kalene, Kamren, Justine, Brian, Lindsey, Christy, Shawn Jr., Landen, Karum, Ameera, and Skylar; brothers Thomas "Dewey" (Marcy) Carlineo, John Carlineo, Michael Carlineo Jr., Jerry Carlineo, Wayne "Bud" (Sharon) Carlineo; sister Antoinette "Susie" (James) Diute; several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and close friends. In addition to his parents, Pat was predeceased by his sisters Mary Sherman and Judy Carlineo.
Pat did not wish for his family and friends to be saddened by his death, rather he wanted all to gather for a Celebration of Life. Please join us to celebrate Pat on Saturday, Oct. 5th from 2 - 6 PM at the Corning Fish & Game Club, 3732 Hornby Rd., Corning NY 14830. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name can be sent to Hospice of Ontario-Yates County: 756 Pre Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456. To share a memory of Pat, or to send a condolence visit www.whiteoakcremation.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 29, 2019