Paul J. Gotshall, 89, a resident of Absolut Care of Three Rivers, Painted Post and formerly of Addison, passed away on Saturday evening, May 4, 2019 at Three Rivers.
Paul was born on June 14, 1929 in Painted Post, the son of the late Paul Clayton and Addie Mae (Baker) Gotshall. A lifelong resident of Addison, Paul was a graduate of Addison Central School. Shortly after high school, Paul entered the US Army during the Korean Conflict, serving from 1951 to 1953 where he spent part of his enlistment stationed in Alaska.
On August 7, 1954, Paul married the former Betty M. Miller in Addison. They made their life together and raised their family in Addison. Betty preceded Paul in death on May 25, 2013.
Paul had worked briefly for Stiker's Auto in Addison as well as the Addison Advertiser. He then began a 27 year career at the Corning Leader where he worked as a compositor. He retired in 1991. Paul was a past member of the Addison Kiwanis Club.
Surviving are his children and their spouses, Mary Perkins of Addison, Arthur and Kim Gotshall of Painted Post, Debbie and Martin Kauffman of Pequea, PA, Catherine Gotshall of Olean, NY, John and Jessica Gotshall of Dansville, NY, Linda and Daniel Stephany of Ephrata, PA, Evangeline and James Miller of Orange, VA, William Gotshall of Rochester, NY and Katrina Gotshall of Pequea, PA, 24 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and his brother, James (Sheila) Gotshall of Addison.
Besides his wife Betty, Paul was predeceased by his parents, his step mother, Catherine Gotshall, mother in law, Louise Miller, 3 sisters, 1 brother and his son in law, Warren Perkins.
Paul loved his family dearly and he loved his Lord Jesus. He was very social and enjoyed his time spent with his large family and loved making new friends with whoever he met. Paul loved singing, cooking and spending time in the outdoors.
A private graveside service will be held in Woodhull Cemetery at the family's convenience.
Memorial donations may be directed to any .
Arrangements are entrusted to the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 8, 2019