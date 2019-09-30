|
|
Reverend Doctor Paul Richard Hurd, age 48 of Addison, NY gained his wings on Friday, September 27th, 2019 at Rochester General Hospital. He was born on June 9th, 1971 in Albion, NY the son of Richard and Barbara Hurd. He married Heather Dauback on September 14th, 2013.
He worked at Hopgart Construction in Horseheads. He was also a supply pastor for many area local churches. He was a part of Closer Walk community with many of his brothers and sisters in Christ. He will be remembered for his famous "Dad" jokes that he loved to share with others.
Paul is survived by his wife: Heather Hurd; three children: Philip Hurd of Elizabeth, PA, Christie (Matthew) Hurd-Conger, Branchport, NY, Robert Hurd of Warren, PA; grandchildren: Katie and Taylor Conger; father and mother: Richard and Barbara Hurd of Addison; father and mother in law: Buck and Crystal Dauback of Boonville, NY; sister: Erin (Lamar) Oliver of West Monroe, LA, Amy (Stephen) Dunn of Homer, NY; nieces and nephews: Anna, Joseph, Spencer, Jadie, Angelo, Samuel, Jared, Alexis, CJ ; sister-in law: Sharon Sykes of Sylvan Beach, NY; brother-in law: Bud Dauback of Rome, NY; special family friend: Dawn Ayers; great niece and nephew: Angelina, Mason, and "a bun in the oven." Along with everyone else that he loved and cared for.
Paul was predeceased by maternal and paternal grandparents, several uncles and a special nephew, Scott LaQuay Jr.
His family and friends would like to take time to thank the doctors who worked so hard to help him until the end, specifically Dr. Irwin and his team at Arnot Ogden, Heather at Rochester General, the members of Addison United Methodist Church for the use of their building, Pastor Mark Flandereau, Beth Burdier, and Luther Aungst.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Addison United Methodist Church, 8 Front St., Addison, NY from 4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 6:00pm with Pastor Mark Flandereau officiating. A dinner will follow the service at the church.
A second Celebration of Life will be held at Boonville United Methodist Church, 202 Main St. Boonville, NY 13309 on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 4:00pm with dinner to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name may be sent to: .
Arrangements are entrusted to Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, Addison.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 30, 2019