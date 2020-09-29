1/1
Paul M. Pavlick
1946 - 2020
Paul M. Pavlick, age 74, of Bath, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home. He was born on January 9, 1946 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Paul graduated Addison Central School in 1964, received his Associates Degree from Santa Rosa Community college and his Bachelor's Degree in Geology from San Francisco University. He was a veteran of the US Navy during the Vietnam Era and a proud member of the Hammondsport American Legion.

In his free time, Paul will be remembered for his infectious smile, great personality, his heart of gold and being the life of the party. He was kind, smart, optimistic, and was a good friend to people who crossed his path. He had a lot of love for his daughters in California, grandchildren and immediate family. He will be missed by many who had the opportunity to know him.

Paul is survived by his daughters, Deanna and Katie Pavlick both of California, step daughter, Sabina Lloyd of Australia, ex-wife Carol Doney of California, grandchildren, Jade, Cruz, Kyrus, Briel, and Gracie, step granddaughter Liliana, siblings, MaryAnne (Melvin) Hagerman, Kathy Enderle, Gail (Bill) Stuart, Patty (Rick) O'Lenick, and Mick (Kay) Pavlick, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Florence (Puit) Pavlick and his niece, Katie O'Lenick.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply. Face masks are required. Interment with full military honors will take place at Bath National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name may be sent to the Disabled American Veterans at dav.org or the charity of one's choice.

Published in The Leader on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
