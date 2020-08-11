Paul R. Tennies, 94, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home in Wheelock, VT, where he has been residing with his daughter the past year, coming from Pittsfield, MA.



Paul was born on April 10, 1926 in Boston, MA the son of the late Raymond Cornelius and Frances (Fiske) Tennies. He grew up in Cherry Valley, NY graduating from Cherry Valley High School in the Class of 1943. Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps working as a radio repairman on bombers as well as radio towers. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. Following his service, he went to Syracuse University receiving a Bachelor's in 1951 and later his MBA in 1966. Paul worked as an engineer for General Electric, and transferred to Pittsfield, MA, where he retired after 30+ years as a quality control engineer. On July 6, 1957, he married Helen Chatfield and shared 62 years until her passing last year. His hobbies included woodworking as well as model ship building, photography, and computer applications & computer-generated artwork.



Survivors include his daughters, Deborah Spath of Sterling, VA, Joan Sjolander and husband Curtis of Wheelock, VT and Lisa Tennies and husband Daniel Laska of Middleton, WI; his brothers, Herbert Tennies of Dundee, NY and Francis Tennies of Catonsville, MD; 6 grandchildren, Erin (Robert) Burns, Evan Spath, Brian (Rosalva) Spath, Ethan (Laura) Sjolander, Seth (Mariann) Sjolander and Teala Sjolander and husband Michael Costable; 7 great grandchildren, Robert Burns III, Andrew Burns, Jackson, Makensey, Karson, Kaizen and Dominic Sjolander.



Paul was predeceased by this wife Helen Tennies in 2019 and a brother, Arthur Tennies.



Calling hours will be from 5-7pm on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Bond & Davis Funeral Home, 107 E. Steuben St., Bath NY. Services will be held Saturday the 15th at 10AM, The First Presbyterian Church, in Bath, NY, with a graveside service to follow at the Nondaga Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Paul Tennies may be sent to Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice at 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.

