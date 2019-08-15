|
|
Paul T. Hall, age 72, of Lawrenceville, PA passed away surrounded by his family at his home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born on August 4, 1947 in Wellsboro, the son of Walter and Vera (Barrett) Hall. Paul was the husband of Janis (Kennedy) Hall, together they would have celebrated 52 years of marriage on September 2, 2019. He was the owner of Hall's Homes and Lumber Company, his first day of business was February 6, 1968 and his last day of business was August 14, 2019.
Paul is survived by his wife Janis; daughters and sons-in-law Paula and Rob Jones of Lawrenceville, PA, Sharon and Michael Churchill of Elkland, PA, Jennifer and David Snyder of Millerton, PA; sisters and brothers-in-law Delores and Dennis Smith of Lindley, NY, Marilyn and Allen Wells of Lynchburg, VA.; 8 grandchildren Cheyenne, Sarah and her husband John, Taylor Rae, Madisen, Ella, Gavin, Bailey and Clayton.
A casual celebration of Paul's life will be held on Sunday, August 18 from 3 to 5 PM at Hall's Homes and Lumber, 18759 PA-287, Tioga, PA. Interment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to the Lawrenceville Fire Department, 9 Mechanic St # 11, Lawrenceville, PA 16929. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 15, 2019